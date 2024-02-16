Algeria Ready To Support S. Sudan Organize Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf announced on Friday that his country was ready to support the Republic of South Sudan to organize elections.

This would contribute to ending the current crisis in the country, said Minister Attaf, stressing at the same time the African Union's role in sustaining stability in South Sudan.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Attaf participated today in Addis Ababa in a ministerial meeting of the AU Ad Hoc High-Level Committee for South Sudan (C5), which was entrusted with supporting parties to the crisis in South Sudan to materialize their commitments under the peace agreement signed in September 2018.

Attaf underlined in his speech the importance of mobilizing efforts to support peace across South Sudan, which is anticipating the first elections in its history scheduled for the end of this year.

The C5 is composed of five countries: Algeria, Nigeria, Chad, Rwanda and South Africa. (end)

