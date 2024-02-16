Japan, Jordan Pms Confirm Economic, Security Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Jordanian counterpart Bisher Al-Khasawneh agreed on Friday to further deepen economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, during their meeting in Tokyo, Khasawneh briefed Kishida on Jordan's efforts to modernize its economy and finances, and expressed appreciation for Japan's consistent support for his country, the ministry said in a statement.

In response, Kishida pledged Japan's continued support to Jordan's efforts, according to the statement. The two leaders also welcomed process regarding bilateral cooperation on the security front.

Kishida conveyed his appreciation for the message of sympathy from Jordan following the damage caused by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake last month. Khasawneh, on his part, expressed sympathy again and his will to further strengthen bilateral relations, seizing the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Jordan diplomatic relationship.

However, Kishida expressed serious concern over the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the further destabilization due to the situation's spillover into the region. "Japan has been making active diplomatic efforts, including in the UN Security Council, to improve the humanitarian situation and calm dawn the situation as soon as possible," he said, adding that Japan hopes to maintain close communication with Jordan.

While highly appreciating Japan's efforts, Khasawneh explained Jordan's efforts there, and affirmed that the two countries will continue close coordination. They also confirmed that they will continue to work together closely on the situations in China, North Korea, Russia, and Ukraine. (end)

mk









