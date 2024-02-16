Kuwait Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH-Germany, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman on the sideline of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which kicked off earlier Friday in Munich, southern Germany. The meeting delved into bilateral and historic relations between the two countries, and discussion on efforts exerted regarding maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq after the 162 mark. (end) nma

