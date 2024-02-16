Kuwait FM Meets Lebanese Peer On Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference which kicked off on Friday.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations in various fields as well as a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip. (end)

