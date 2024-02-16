Kuwait FM Meets EU Gulf Envoy In Munich

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with Luigi Di Maio, the European Union special representative for the Gulf region, on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference which opened on Friday.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen the friendly relationship between Kuwait and the EU in various fields as well as a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including the situation in Gaza Strip.

The meeting also dealt with the efforts to complete delineation of the maritime boundaries between Kuwait and Iraq beyond mark 162. (end)

