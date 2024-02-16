UN Chief Warns Against All-Out Offensive On Palestine's Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned the Israeli occupation forces against the consequences of an all-out ground attack on Rafah city, to the southwest of Gaza Strip.

"Rafah is at the core of the entire humanitarian aid operation," he said in remarks to the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) which opened earlier Friday.

"An all-out offensive on the city would be devastating for the 1.5 million Palestinian civilians there who are already on the edge of survival," Guterres stressed.

"If countries fulfilled their obligations under the UN Charter and international law, every person on earth would live in peace and dignity.

"The problem is that many governments are ignoring these commitments. Millions of civilians are paying a terrible price. Record numbers have been forced to flee," the UN chief regretted.

"Nothing can justify the unconscionable terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October against Israel. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Israel's military response," he pointed out.

"The situation in Gaza is an appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations.

"The level of death and destruction is shocking in itself. The war is also spilling over borders across the region and affecting global trade.

"The humanitarian aid operation is now on life support. It is barely functioning.

"Humanitarians are working under unimaginable conditions - including live fire, multiple physical obstacles and Israeli restrictions as well as the breakdown of public order. --

"I have repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and a humanitarian ceasefire. That is the only way to massively scale up the aid delivery in Gaza.

"This must be the foundation for concrete and irreversible steps towards a two-state solution, based on international law and United Nations resolutions," the Secretary General added.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes on Rafah which left dozens of Palestinian casualties, including women and children.

The attacks followed threats of all-out offensive by the Israeli occupation government on Rahah to which nearly 1.5 million Palestinians fled from the Israeli attacks on other parts of Gaza Strip over the past 120 days.

The Israeli war on Gaza has claimed 28,775 lives besides 68,552 injuries, since October 7, according to statics of the local health authorities. (end)

