Gaza's Largest Operational Hospital Under Siege As Israel Bombards Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Rafah, the final Palestinian enclave, was hit by jets on Friday, leaving patients and doctors helpless in the turmoil surrounding Gaza's main operational hospital, which was under siege in Israel's brutal war against the strip.In an incursion that raised new concerns about the fate of hundreds of patients, medical staff, and the numerous displaced Palestinians who had sought shelter there from the fighting, Israeli occupation forces announced on Thursday that they had raided the medical complex. Video footage showed shouting and gunfire in dark corridors.