Health Minister Receives Iraqi, Omani Counterparts

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Health Minister Firas Hawari, on Friday, Iraqi and Omani countarparts, Saleh Hasnawi and Hilal Sabti, who are currently visiting the Kingdom to take part at the meetings of the Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS).Upon arrival at at Queen Alia International Airport, the two ministers were received by Health Ministry Secretary-General for Primary Health Care, Raed Shboul, Secretary General of the ABHS, Omar Al-Rawas, the Omani Ambassador to the Kingdom, Sheikh Fahd Al-Ajili, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy, ??Munif Ali Hussein.