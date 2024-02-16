Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS, Honored With Prestigious Fellowship Awards & Recognized As The Premier Dentist In Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDSAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate Dental & Braces proudly announces the recognition of Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS , as a distinguished dentist and community leader. With over 14 years of experience in general dentistry, Dr. Gharbi has earned a reputation for excellence, compassion, and dedication to patient care.Dr. Gharbi's journey in dentistry began in 2003 when she graduated with a DDS degree from Azad Tehran University, the highest ranked dental school in Iran. Her commitment to education and excellence continued as she pursued a dual Master of Public Health and Dental Public Health specialty at A.T. Still University, Arizona, where she graduated with a perfect GPA of 4.0. Her academic achievements were further recognized with the university's top Academic Excellence award.At Celebrate Dental & Braces, Dr. Gharbi provides evidence-based comprehensive dental care , including restorative and cosmetic treatments, and dental emergencies for patients of all ages. Renowned for her gentle and painless numbing techniques, Dr. Gharbi alleviates patients' anxiety from the moment they step into her office. Her expertise in cosmetic dentistry, combined with her calm and communicative chairside demeanor, makes her the go-to dentist for patients seeking whiter teeth, perfect crowns, and improved smiles with dental veneers.Dr. Gharbi's dedication to patient-centric care extends beyond her practice. She has a strong commitment to community outreach and providing dental care to underserved populations. Dr. Gharbi sponsors an entire orphanage in Northern Iran, where she offers free dental services and birthday visits to the children. In Austin, she continues her community outreach by providing free exams and educational programs to students in economically disadvantaged areas.A passionate advocate for preventive care, Dr. Gharbi empowers patients through chair-side education and promotes a healthy lifestyle free of sugar and refined carbohydrates. She is actively involved in professional associations such as the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, American Association of Public Health Dentistry, and American Association of Women Dentists.Beyond dentistry, Dr. Gharbi is an avid fitness enthusiast, enjoying 5 AM workouts and promoting healthy eating habits based on the latest research. She finds joy in traveling, learning new languages, and connecting with diverse cultures, which enriches her understanding of patient needs and perspectives.Patients seeking exceptional dental care in Austin, Texas, are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS, at Celebrate Dental & Braces. With her passion for helping others and commitment to excellence, Dr. Gharbi is dedicated to providing the best possible care to every patient she serves.For more information about Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS, and Celebrate Dental & Braces, please visit celebratedentalaustin or contact (512) 521-7000.About Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS:Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS, is a highly respected dentist in Austin, Texas, known for her exceptional skill, compassion, and dedication to patient care. With over 14 years of experience, Dr. Gharbi provides comprehensive dental services, including restorative and cosmetic treatments, to patients of all ages. She is committed to empowering patients through chair-side education and community outreach initiatives.About Celebrate Dental & Braces :Celebrate Dental & Braces is a premier dental practice located in Austin, Texas, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a warm and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Nazgol Gharbi, DDS, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, Celebrate Dental & Braces is committed to helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

