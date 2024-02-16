Whittney Lacroix Named President Of Tribal Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whittney LaCroix, Tribal Health President

Indigenous healthcare leader also named to Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40

- Morgan Haynes, Tribal Health CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tribal Health, an industry leader in delivering healthcare solutions to Native American communities, announced it has promoted Whittney LaCroix (Sicangu Lakota) to the role of President . Distinguished by her proficiency in Indigenous health, LaCroix is recognized for her ability to merge hands-on clinical expertise with a visionary approach to business, advancing patient care results.Tribal Health Chief Executive Officer Morgan Haynes commended LaCroix, saying,“Whittney's outstanding guidance in the nursing sector, her dedication to championing substantial changes, and her crucial contribution to the organization's expansion have played a pivotal role in our achievements.”Haynes added that LaCroix was recently named to Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40.“We're so excited to see her recognized,” she said.“Whittney is a young leader who has already made an indelible contribution toward transforming Indigenous healthcare . Every day she inspires our team with the energy, innovation, and kindness she brings to patient care.”LaCroix will continue to serve Tribal Health as Chief Nursing Officer. Renowned for her expertise in Native American healthcare systems, LaCroix has significantly enhanced the availability of high-quality medical services across numerous facilities nationwide. Prior to her current position, she held the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Rosebud Indian Health Service (IHS) Unit. LaCroix emphasized her commitment to integrating her skills in business development, clinical management, and a deep-seated dedication to patient care in her new role to assist other client facilities in elevating their healthcare outcomes through innovative strategies and skilled medical professionals.LaCroix acknowledged the work of Tribal Health founder Dr. John Shufeldt and CEO Morgan Haynes, saying“Their passion for our mission has set us up for success and afforded us this opportunity to continue to make a meaningful impact in our industry.”"It is a privilege for me to help lead Tribal Health into its new era," LaCroix said. "Our focus is on enhancing both existing and new partnerships, as we explore creative strategies to deliver top-notch healthcare to Tribal communities."Emphasizing the unique strength of her clinical team, she continued, "Our diverse range of clinical and operational expertise is a key asset. We employ a comprehensive strategy that includes process improvement, skilled staffing, and culturally attuned integrated care . This approach has been instrumental in breaking down long-standing barriers and fostering significant advancements in both facility and patient outcomes, thanks to our collaborative efforts with the communities we serve. My commitment is to expand our healthcare offerings, providing a more extensive array of solutions to assist our clients in building healthier communities."About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.Press Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, contact ....

