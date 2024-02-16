Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Dies In Prison

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Moscow: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died Friday at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term, Russia's federal penitentiary service said in a statement.
"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established," the statement said.
