Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Could Feature Saturday Against Brentford

Liverpool, England: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Egypt international has been out for a month since sustaining the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically in contention of course,” Klopp said Friday.

Salah's return to fitness is a boost to Liverpool after injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp dismissed suggestions that setbacks for those players could be attributed to them returning too soon after injury.

Alexander-Arnold is out of next week's League Cup final against Chelsea because of a recurrence of a knee problem in last weekend's win against Burnley.

Thiago was out for around nine months with a hip injury and suffered a muscle problem 10 minutes into his comeback against Arsenal earlier this month.

Szoboszlai missed most of January with a hamstring problem. He is out again after hurting his hamstring.

Klopp insisted "we never forced anyone back and never will do.

"But we work in a high-performance area and if you have the same injury you are fit after three days and (for) another guy (it can be) after four weeks," Klopp said.

"We have to bring the boys back as soon as possible but never sooner than they are ready from our point of view.”