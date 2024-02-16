Higher Dimension Church Helps Navigate Relationship Pandemic With Answer Conference On Love, Romance, And Relationships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Higher Dimension Church Pastors Terrance and Torsha Johnson will host“The Answer Conference”, a transformative event to help individuals and couples navigate better relationships.

- Pastor Terrance Johnson, Higher Dimension ChurchHOUSTON, TX, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Higher Dimension Church is proud to announce,“The Answer Conference”, a transformative event that provides biblical guidance and practical solutions for individuals and couples seeking to build and enhance their relationships.Scheduled for February 23-24, 2024, at Higher Dimension Church, located at 9800 Club Creek Drive in Houston, this conference helps equip attendees with the tools they need to navigate love, sex, and relationships successfully."So many people are struggling to navigate relationships right now, it seems there is a relationship pandemic happening," said Pastor Terrance Johnson of Higher Dimension Church. "We believe that with the right answers applied, there can be fewer problems and more fulfilling relationships for everyone."The Answer Conference is a powerful weekend experience that brings to light the challenges many face in their relationships and provides meaningful answers and solutions through an amazing lineup of fun, inspirational, and engaging activities and sessions tailored to meet the needs of singles, engaged couples, and married individuals.The Conference kicks off on Friday, February 23, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, with an engaging panel discussion, sharing key insights from both married and single individuals, followed by a live comedy special featuring“Ms. Shirleen” of Atlanta's hilarious The Christi Show!On Saturday, February 24, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, attendees can expect a full day of informative sessions, including live music, interviews with leading voices in America, and a special Tools for Building a Satisfying Marriage session presented by Bishop Joseph Walker and Dr. Steph Walker! The Conference also includes open Q&A sessions, opportunities to mix & mingle, food trucks, interactive photo opportunities, his & her merchandise, and memorable tips to last a lifetime!The conference will address pressing relationship questions such as:.How do I choose the right partner?.What steps should we take before getting married?.How do we build a healthy home in today's toxic culture?.What strategies can we employ to restore a marriage in crisis?.How can we ensure that our marriage thrives?Pastors Terrance and Torsha Johnson, who have been serving and supporting families and marriages for over 25 years, will share their insights and wisdom with attendees at the one-of-a-kind conference."We know firsthand the work it takes to build a healthy marriage," says Pastor Torsha Johnson of Higher Dimension Church. "This conference is an incredible opportunity for us to share the answers to love, intimacy, and relationships with you, whether you are struggling in a marriage, building a new relationship, or just can't seem to find the right man or woman."Tickets for The Answer Conference are available now, with Singles Weekend Tickets priced at $30 and Couples Weekend Tickets at $50. Children aged 3 through 5th graders can attend for free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Higher Dimension Church at .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or call 734-341-6859.About Higher Dimension ChurchHigher Dimension Church has been inspiring people to follow Jesus Christ for 25 years, guiding them toward the fulfilling life that God intended. With services in three locations - Houston, Texas, Katy, Texas, and online - Higher Dimension Church continues to impact lives through its commitment to spiritual growth and community engagement. For more information, visit .

