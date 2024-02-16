National Black Canadians Summit 2024 : The Call For Sessions Is Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The National Black Canadians Summit is scheduled for September 6, 7 and 8, 2024, in Montréal. The Call for Sessions is open until March 8.

OTTAWA, CANADA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Canadians Summit is scheduled for September 6, 7 and 8, 2024, in Montréal. The Call for Sessions is open.Aligned with the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent (2014-2024), the National Black Canadians Summit organized by the Michaëlle Jean Foundation was created BY and FOR black people across the country. It addresses critical issues associated with three pivotal themes: Recognition, Justice, Development.All interested individuals, organizations and associations are invited to submit specific proposals for sessions, round tables and/or workshops that will contribute to advancing the themes addressed in the Halifax Declaration. The Call of Sessions is open to organizations from a wide range of sectors and backgrounds. Submissions will be selected not only on the basis of their relevance, but also for their innovative and inclusive character, and their ability to mobilize Summit participants and emphasize diversity and inclusion.To submit a Session Proposal, it is possible to use the form in French or in English on the Michaëlle Jean Foundation' website, until March 8.

