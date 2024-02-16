Focus On Biotech Stocks: (NASDAQ: CRDL) (NASDAQ: KA) (TSXV: MDCX) (OTCQB: SKYE)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Biotech sector.

The newest biotech companies are involved in treatment of heart disease, cancer, eye disease, nicotine addiction, women's health and home health care.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech/Life Sciences Directories :

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ: CRDL ) (TSX: CRDL ) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ: KA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27.

Medicus Pharma Ltd . (TSXV:MDCX ) is a clinical stage, multi-strategy holding company focused on investing in and accelerating novel life sciences and bio-technology companies through FDA approved clinical trials. Through our diverse experience and extensive industry network, we are building Medicus into a leading pharmaceutical holding company, committed to delivering better treatment outcomes and alleviate pain and suffering. Utilizing a thesis driven collaborative process, we identify, acquire and advance relatively de-risked clinical stage assets through clinical development and commercialization. Skinject Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The company currently has an FDA approved phase 2 trial actively recruiting patients.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE ) is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes. Backed by leading life science venture investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that inhibits peripheral CB1, showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a Phase 1 study. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in obesity comparing monotherapy and combination arms of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist in mid-2024. SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion, a CB1 agonist, is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial of patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, with interim data expected in Q1 2024.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: ACHV ) focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. There are an estimated 28 million adults in the United States alone who smoke combustible cigarettes. Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the United States annually. More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. In addition, there are over 11 million adults in the United States who use e-cigarettes, also known as vaping. In 2023, approximately 2.1 million middle and high school students in the United States reported using e-cigarettes. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments indicated specifically as an aid to nicotine e-cigarette cessation.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ: NRBO ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc . (Nasdaq:BTSG ) is the parent company of leading healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's high-quality and impactful pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health services, and through its skilled and dedicated employees, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

Ainos, Inc . (NASDAQ:AIMD ) is a diversified healthcare company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing (POCT), low-dose VELDONA® interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine. The company's products include VELDONA® clinical-stage human therapeutics, VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein health supplements, and telehealth-friendly POCTs powered by its AI Nose technology platform. The lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is intended to be a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs.

