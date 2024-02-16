Tame PPI Equals Risk-On

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 with Nasdaq brought us some more gains with bullish price action, and another reversal of first session half weakness. No beating around the bush, here are my thoughts as regards the PPI and consequences for stocks (the real asset ones are given separately).

Note the show of intraday strength since this was posted early European morning - expect also bond prices to increase later today, and remember how well junk corporate bonds had been doing lately no matter the higher for longer revival. All signs of risk-on environment persisting - no surprise to to my meticulous readers and clients.

Happy long weekend in advance - let's first add though more to our gains already today. Brief yet to the point - I'm opening today's article for all.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

5,015 support level is unlikely to come into jeopardy today - 5,041 is likely to contain any temporary pullback as S&P 500 is heading for a positive weekly close. Russell 2000 performing very bullishly considering yields - biotech had been one of my picks, and most of the regional banks are doing all right as well, in a clear nod to risk taking and breakout of the two year long base. Specialty retailers and discretionaries in general don't favor stock market pullback or recession either.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold delivered Thursday's upswing, and isn't likely to decline today either. The bias is bullish, and silver is pointing to no rates squeeze ahead as well. Same for miners.

Crude Oil

Crude oil is to be weaker today than precious or base metals - precisely because of lower inflation figure. Equities would be the chief beneficiaries rather than real assets.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.