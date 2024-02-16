(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before market open on Monday, February 26, 2024, which is the first day of the 33rd BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast use the link:

Analysts are invited to join by phone for the Q&A using the following link:

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Phase 3 expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the Phase 1 construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 80-100% owned exploration licences, as well as on the 247km2 of newly acquired joint venture licences, in the Western Forelands located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contacts

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034 London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207