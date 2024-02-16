Mining Earnings News - Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) To Announce 2023 Financial And Operating Results And 2024 Guidance On February 21, 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will release its audited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, along with its 2024 production and cost guidance, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after market close.
Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast the following morning on Thursday, February 22, 2024, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 22, 2024.
