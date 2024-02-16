Mining/Battery Stock News Bite - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET) On Top 10 Percentage Gainers On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Mining Stock News Bites - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET ) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) makes the list as one of the top ten percentage gainers today on the TSX.

The stock is trading at $7.57, up $0.57 (+8.14%).

Recent news from the company on February 7th discussed additional drill results from the 2023 program completed at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite at the Corvette Property. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O inferred1, is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‐weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure and is currently accessible by winter road.

Drill results for 12 drill holes completed in 2023 at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite are reported herein (Figure 1). These holes primarily target the western extension of CV5 (CV23-236, 243, 248, 259, and 268), as well as resource infill to improve the confidence of the geological model to support an upgrade of mineral resources from the inferred category to the indicated category (CV23-246, 251, and 256). Several holes were also completed over the eastern, near-surface areas of CV5 to test for an up-dip extension of the principal pegmatite body to surface (CV23-244, 252, and 260), as well as a hydrogeology hole (CV23-262) situated immediately south of CV5 and within the conceptual open-pit.

