PM, Japanese Counterpart Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and how to strengthen and expand them in all areas during their talks in Tokyo, on Friday.As they commemorate the 70th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between their two nations this year, Khasawneh and Kishida emphasized the depth of their historical ties and strategic collaboration.They affirmed how eager they both were to improve bilateral ties and increase levels of collaboration in all spheres of politics, business, development, and the economy.As a follow-up to the visits conducted by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Japan in April of last year and by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II in October of last year, Khasawneh expressed his delight with this visit.Khasawneh conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II to the Japanese Prime Minister and the imperial family in Japan."We greatly value the strategic ties between the two countries, and we value Japan's long-standing partnership with Jordan, as well as its ongoing support for Jordan's reform initiatives and development efforts," Khasawneh said.Khasawneh also conveyed his gratitude and admiration for Japan's assistance in helping Jordan deal with the consequences of the Syrian refugee crisis, given the notable decrease in the amount of foreign aid.The prime minister emphasized that we have a great deal in common with Japan in terms of ethics, values, and regard for international legitimacy and resolutions.In addition to expressing Jordan's solidarity with Japan in overcoming the effects of the earthquake, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the government and people of Japan for their recent tragic loss. Jordan stands ready to offer any assistance that Jordan may be able to provide, as instructed by His Majesty King Abdullah II.The prime minister gave his Japanese counterpart an update on His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to end the Gaza War and guarantee the timely and long-term provision of humanitarian and medical aid.The Prime Minister reiterated that security and stability in the region will only come about as a result of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the the two-state solution and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.In view of the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the pressing need for aid in Gaza, and the services UNRWA offers in its other operational areas in the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, Khasawneh emphasized the significance of maintaining support for the organization.The Japanese Prime Minister, for his part, commended Jordan's contribution to global security and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He stressed the keenness to develop bilateral relations between Japan and Jordan in all fields, and to continue cooperation and coordination regarding various regional and international issues.In order to maintain security and stability in the region, he emphasized his nation's support for the two-state solution and emphasized the urgency of improving the humanitarian situation and bringing about calm as soon as possible.During a meeting with Fukushiro Nukaga, the Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives, the Prime Minister reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, discussed ways to strengthen those relations in all domains, and discussed developments in the Middle East regarding Israel's aggression against Gaza.The depth of Jordan and Japan's historical ties and strategic partnership was emphasized during the meeting, which was also attended by the Jordanian Ambassador to Tokyo, Lina Annab, and the Ministers of Digital Economy, Entrepreneurship, Investment, Kholoud Al-Saqqaf, Planning, and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan.In addition to congratulating the Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives on his appointment as Speaker of the Council, the prime minister also expressed optimism that the two friendly nations' legislative and executive branches would continue to work together to advance their bilateral ties.As he emphasized that Japan has always been a genuine partner and supporter of Jordan, Khasawneh noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Japan, which are strategic partnerships based on mutual respect.The prime minister emphasized the significance of working hard to reach a ceasefire for this aggression, which has claimed the lives of nearly 30,000 people and injured about 68,000 others. The Prime Minister noted that this visit comes in light of the challenges and difficult circumstances that the Middle East region is going through as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.He pointed out that Jordan continues to provide basic and necessary services to about 1.3 million Syrian refugees present on its soil, despite the sharp decline in the volume of international support and funding for the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis.Jordan is committed to structural reform, Khasawneh emphasized, and we are depending on friends to back both the reform process and the recently agreed-upon extended funding agreement with the IMF.The Japanese Parliament's commitment to supporting Jordan's reform and development process as well as providing the necessary support for Jordan's hosting of Syrian refugees, along with the desire to strengthen bilateral relations, including parliamentary ones, were expressed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.Earlier, Khasawneh met with Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Ishiguro Norihiko.The prime minister emphasized Jordan and Japan's partnership connections and expressed a desire to deepen them in all spheres, particularly economic, development, and investment.The prime minister spoke about Jordan's business and investment climate, the potential for investment across a range of industries, and the Kingdom's goal of attracting more Japanese investments.Norihiko, for his part, emphasized the importance of the partnership with Jordan, the country's favorable investment climate, and the interest of numerous Japanese businesses in making investments there. He also mentioned that the total amount of Japanese investments in Jordan has approached $2 billion.The prime minister paid a visit to NEC, a Japanese corporation that is a major global player in the technology, information, communications, and electronics sectors.The CEO, Takayuki MoritaThe CEO, Takayuki Morita, gave the Prime Minister a tour of several firm departments and an update on the company's investments in the majority of the world's nations.Notably, NEC has operated enterprises and invested in communications equipment, a satellite station in Baqa'a, and cutting-edge technology utilized in airports, border crossings, and other ventures in Jordan since 1969.