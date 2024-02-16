25,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- About 25,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif in the occupied city of Jerusalem.The Old City of Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, is still under siege by the Israeli occupation forces for the fifth consecutive month, according to a statement from the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.It mentioned that in addition to building military barriers there, the occupation stopped and searched Jerusalemite residents, kept them from going into the Old City, and prohibited them from getting to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayer.