Intensive Efforts Played By Jordan To End Conflict In Middle East - International Media Outlets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- After His Majesty King Abdullah II's journey, which started with a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, the international and Arab media did not stop highlighting Jordan's crucial role in bringing peace to the region. A number of capital cities in Europe were also featured.The words made by His Majesty the King and US President Joe Biden were reported by these media sites regarding the ongoing aggression by Israel against Gaza, the humanitarian crisis it causes for the besieged Strip's residents, and the Israeli threat to start a military operation in Rafah.According to the Washington Independent Newspaper, during the meeting between President Biden and His Majesty the King, the King issued a grave warning regarding the potential for the conflict to continue in Gaza and its repercussions to spread throughout the entire region. The King cited Jordan's consistent stance since the beginning of the conflict, which has been to advocate for a political solution in the region rather than a security one that will not lead to regional security and stability.According to the website of the American Al-Hurra channel, His Majesty the King discussed the need for American leadership in bringing an end to the conflict and establishing peace in the region in order to promote tranquility.The American "Breitbart " website mentioned the gravity of the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the city's sacred sites, as well as King Abdullah's clear warning against any Israeli ground attack in Rafah following his meeting with President Biden. because of the Israeli provocations that are still going on, the fact that the Al-Aqsa Mosque prevents Palestinians from praying there, and because His Majesty has emphasized the need for a quick ceasefire in Gaza.According to media outlets, His Majesty the King's signals are clear in terms of not only a ceasefire but also considering a workable plan that calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that without this, it will be challenging to ensure the peace that the region so desperately needs.