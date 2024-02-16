Expo 2023 Doha Marks Ecuador National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha on Wednesday marked the National Day of Ecuador highlighting the country's horticulture, floriculture and agriculture fields and showcasing culture, crafts and art.

The event was graced by Ambassador Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, H E Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa and several diplomats.

Several lectures were organised in type of soil and the management of sowing and the sustainability of the production process. In the floricultural field, conferences have been given on the unique specialty of the high altitude rose, with the quality of the long stem, well, a bouquet of long-lasting roses of Ecuadorian origin was delivered to the attendees well, the import of roses in general, the Gulf region has doubled in recent months.



A cultural performance

In crafts, a weaver of toquilla straw hats has become to Qatar, unique hat in the world, the same with the cultural presentation of Folklore dances from Ecuador.

Speaking at the event Ambassador of Ecuador in Qatar H E Pascual Del Cioppo said,“Since October, the experience for Ecuador has been extraordinary, therefore, we have been also to have the time and the place to show our country, through its products in horticulture, floriculture and agriculture in general, but also show Ecuador with its culture, crafts and art.”

“For this, the permanent collaboration of this Expo Commission, to organize the conferences in November last year, as well as today's arrival of artisans, artists, farmers and exporters of fruits, roses, handcrafts and their agriculture products, is what which has allowed us the success of this exhibition,” he added.

The Ambassador also said that the Expo 2023 Doha has provided an opportunity for visitors from Ecuador as well as for those who live here, the opportunity to know the roots, especially agricultural ones, of nearly 80 countries from the world.