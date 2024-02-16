UNRWA Says 84% Of Health Facilities In Gaza Affected By Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Jerusalem /PNN/
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that 84% of health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been affected due to the Israeli aggression on the territory.
In a post on X, UNRWA shared images depicting the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including some of its healthcare facilities.
UNRWA pointed out that in addition to the damage inflicted on healthcare facilities, more than 70% of all civilian infrastructure has been "destroyed or severely damaged," affirming that there is "no safe place."
MENAFN16022024000205011050ID1107862272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.