Gaza: 112 Palestinians Killed In 10 Massacres By Israel In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Israeli occupation forces“IOF” carried out 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, resulting in 112 fatalities and 157 injuries, according to the local health authorities in Gaza.

Medical sources reported that the total number of documented Palestinian casualties since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 28,775, with an additional 68,552 injuries.

The sources further explained that some victims remain missing under the rubble and in the streets, as Israeli occupation forces continue to prevent ambulance and rescue teams from reaching them.