Liquid Biopsy Market Set To Reach US$ 10.08 Billion By 2030 With Pioneering Breakthroughs In Cancer Detection And Management

The global landscape of cancer management is on the cusp of a paradigm shift, as highlighted in a recently added comprehensive research publication to our industry analysis section. This seminal report underscores the formidable growth projected for the Liquid Biopsy Market, with expectations to burgeon to approximately US$ 10.08 Billion by the year 2030.
In a detailed analysis encapsulating the potent narrative of innovation, the dynamism of the liquid biopsy sector is evident, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.26% between 2024 and 2030. The revelation paints a telling picture of the technological strides and their impactful resonance within the realms of personalized medicine, early cancer detection methodologies, and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.
Notable Insights on Market Growth Drivers:
Escalating cancer prevalence coupled with an aging global population is a primary impetus for market expansion. Advancements in non-invasive diagnostic techniques make liquid biopsy kits the linchpin of modern oncological practices, reflecting high market demand. The ascent of precision medicine aligns perfectly with the applications of liquid biopsy in cancer therapeutics. The enhanced capacities of Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) firmly anchor them as a growing segment within the market.
Shedding light on the breakdown of the market, the research distinguishes key areas such as product segmentation, applications breadth, the scope within circulating biomarkers, and a granular dive into the realms of end-user environments, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and point-of-care testing.
The exposition further delineates: Critical Geographic Disparities
With the United States holding a dominant position in the global liquid biopsy market, the dossier expounds on the influence of robust healthcare infrastructures, prolific research and development, and enterprising collaborations among industry giants.
Leading Market Adept Companies:
Renowned entities such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. continually hone the edge of innovation. The report highlights a January 2023 milestone where Roche expanded the label for its cobas® EGFR Mutation Test CDx, setting a benchmark in liquid biopsy testing for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Company Analysis:
Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bio-Rad Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Johnson & Johnson Biocept Inc. Guardant Health Illumina, Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings QIAGEN N.V. Exact Sciences Corporation
Product - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
Kits & Reagents Platforms & Instruments Services
Application - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
Cancer Therapeutic Application Reproductive Health Other Therapeutic
Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
Circulating Tumour Cell Circulating Tumour DNA Cell-free DNA
End-User - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from five viewpoints:
Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Point-of-care Testing Academic Institutes Others
Country - This report covers the 18 Countries Liquid Biopsy Market
Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil
Europe
United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Asia - Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia
Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates South Africa
Rest of the World
