Record-Making Partnerships: Intracare Continues To Strengthen Presence In Arizona As Three More Clinics Sign On In December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IntraCare elevates its standing in the Arizona healthcare market with three new partnerships in the month of December 2023, bringing an additional 16 Primary Care Professionals on board. The collaborations with Atembis, LLC; Sun Lake Family Physicians, LLC; and Family Practice Specialists have established IntraCare as one of the fastest-growing Management Services Organizations (MSOs) in the Southwest region.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IntraCare , a prominent Texas-based MSO, gained record growth in the month of December 2023 upon signing partnership agreements with three medical entities in Arizona. This adds another 16 care practitioners to IntraCare's provider network.

The strategic partnerships with Atembis, LLC; Sun Lake Family Physicians, LLC; and Family Practice Specialists are a significant step towards achieving IntraCare's objective to own and operate more than 27 primary care clinics, supported by 91 partner and 425 affiliate primary care providers.

As a result of this expansion, IntraCare is better positioned to meet the requirements of a continually evolving healthcare industry, across diverse communities.

Partner practices will benefit from a significant increase in service outreach and more senior patients will gain access to value-based care. The centralization of administrative and management functions will standardize care management delivery across the three new clinics, bringing them on par with the IntraCare network of health centers. Meanwhile, physicians, advanced practice providers, and clinical staff will be able to concentrate on providing excellent care and health support services.

Atembis, LLC, founded by Andrew Carroll, MD, FAAFP, is counted among Arizona's leading healthcare establishments. Dr. Carroll has served as State Chair for Arizona to the American Medical Association's Organized Medical Staff Section, and is a respected public personality, having appeared regularly on local and national media to share much-needed healthcare information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona's longstanding healthcare facility Family Practice Specialists has delivered comprehensive care since 1969, the same year family practice was officially recognized as a medical specialty. The clinic's on-site laboratory is certified by the Department of Health and Human Services' Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and has been conferred the Award of Excellence by the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation.

Kenneth Paige, DO, has practiced medicine in the Sun Lakes community since 1998, and co-founded Sun Lakes Family Physicians, LLC, in 2001 with Jennifer McDonald, MD. The clinic's knowledgeable and friendly healthcare providers have been commended by their patients for well-rounded treatment and management of both acute and chronic health conditions.

"I am immensely grateful to our partners for the trust they have placed in IntraCare," said Anwar Kazi, Chief Executive Officer of IntraCare.

"Each of them has been an independent provider for a significant period, averaging over 15 years. Their performance in Value-Based Care programs has been exemplary, consistently focusing on enhancing patient satisfaction while managing costs and improving quality of care. They have also demonstrated remarkable growth in their senior patient panels."

"As we move forward, we are excited to work alongside our new providers to integrate IntraCare's unified technology and care management platforms."

"In closing," Kazi added, "I am thrilled to share some extraordinary news that emerged over the weekend. IntraCare has forged a significant partnership, marking a major milestone in our journey. We eagerly anticipate sharing more details about this development soon, as we believe it will significantly bolster our mission and capabilities."

IntraCare has always emphasized its values of leading with integrity, caring with compassion, and working in collaboration with the communities it serves. It remains committed to providing a high standard of administrative and management support to its partner clinics while ensuring their independence of spirit is upheld.

As a result, IntraCare MSO has seen remarkable growth of 500% in 2023 and is poised to further extend its reach with a network expanding rapidly across Texas and Arizona.

About IntraCare MSO

IntraCare's partnership track began its journey as an MSO at the end of 2022 with just two healthcare providers and achieved rapid growth and success within a remarkably short period of time. Today, IntraCare MSO works with 91 partnered and 425 affiliated Primary Care Providers . The company provides its partners with a suite of clinical and billing services, population health program solutions, and risk contracts.

IntraCare MSO is headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is currently operational in four states, with plans to expand further.

To know more, visit

