Valvolinetm Global Operations And Cummins Celebrate 30Th Anniversary Of Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, and Cummins Inc., a global power leader, announced a major milestone of their longstanding partnership.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of a comprehensive partnership for the world-class brands.

Like all good collaborations, it continues to move both companies forward.

Since 1994, the teams at Valvoline Global and Cummins have worked together in the field and in labs to develop products that complement each other. Working as a single team to deliver the best customer value, Cummins designs and builds cutting-edge engines, generators, and power systems, and Valvoline Global creates innovative lubricants and fluid solutions alongside them. Customers benefit from that teamwork and have the peace of mind knowing they have two premium products that were designed to bring out the best in one another.

"Our partnership with Cummins is one that we are really proud of. At Valvoline Global, we'll continue innovating, whether its diesel, natural gas, hydrogen, alternative fuels, fuel cells, and future technologies," said Jamal Muashsher, CEO, Valvoline Global. "Whenever Cummins creates a product, Valvoline will make sure there are lubricants, fluids, and sustainable solutions that complement it."

"Customers can run equipment with maximum efficiency and reliability, perform fewer oil changes over the life of the equipment, resulting in cost savings," said Tony Satterthwaite, Senior Vice President of Cummins Inc. "And fleet managers could also see reduced cost of ownership due to product consolidation, increased working capital, and reduced risk of incorrect oil-to-engine usage."

Recently, trade publication Heavy Duty Trucking named Premium Blue One SolutionTM Gen2 as one of its top innovative products. The industry-first fuel agnostic technology is approved for use in multiple heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty engine types, providing extended drain intervals for both diesel and natural gas engine platforms.

"One of the first results of the partnership was the introduction of Valvoline Premium Blue motor oils, which, after more than three decades, is still 'The Only One' that Cummins endorses," said Muashsher. "Since its creation, Premium Blue has been innovated for numerous applications that address customers' needs."

Satterthwaite added, "We have an extended partnership in the form of joint ventures to sell and market our products together in emerging markets, delivering fantastic results while supporting customers. Our Cummins-Valvoline joint venture in India just celebrated their own 25th Anniversary in 2023."

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a vision for continued growth, Valvoline Global and Cummins are poised to make an even greater impact on global communities, including automotive and industrial sectors in the years ahead.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen production and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at .

About ValvolineTM Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.

