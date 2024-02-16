The BR Companies Announces Strategic Partnership With 635 Holdings To Expand Real Estate Development In The Midwest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BR Companies, a national leader in construction, healthcare, finance, energy, and integrated project delivery with over 35 years of experience on the West Coast, is thrilled to unveil a strategic partnership with 635 Holdings, a private investment firm led by pioneering sports executive Robb Heineman. This collaboration heralds a significant expansion for The BR Companies, extending its footprint from the West Coast into the flourishing markets of the Midwest.

635 Holdings, through its principals, has actively participated in over $12 billion of public incentive-based master developments primarily located in middle America. By joining forces with The BR Companies, this partnership combines the established development and construction expertise of The BR Companies with the sports and project finance proficiency of 635 Holdings. Under the stewardship of Ryan Sullivan, Chief Development Officer at The BR Real Estate & Development Division, the alliance is poised to pursue a robust pipeline of lifestyle projects across the country at various stages of completion.



Among the initiatives already underway are groundbreaking STAR Bond development in rural Kansas, a multi-use high-rise project in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and several distinctive golf and lifestyle ventures nationwide.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the launch of the new venture, Greg Cotton, the newly appointed President of the alliance, stated, "With a burgeoning pipeline of quality projects in the region, this partnership exemplifies BR's commitment to identifying new markets to expand our portfolio of projects alongside established developers." Cotton, an attorney and former Major League Soccer team executive, will collaborate closely with teams from both BR and 635 to identify fresh opportunities and leverage the unique skill sets of each group. Gary

Pellant, President of The BR Companies, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are delighted to enhance our Real Estate and Development business through a strategic partnership with 635 Holdings, a distinguished real estate developer and investment advisor."

This alliance was forged not only in response to the growing opportunities in the Midwest but also as a strategic maneuver to amplify the resources and experience of both entities. The forthcoming projects under this partnership will focus on sports and entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, and mixed-use developments, promising to deliver a distinctive blend of expertise and innovation to the region.

J. Banos, CEO of The BR Companies, underscored the strategic significance of this alliance, stating, "We have made significant investments to ensure that this partnership launches with substantial momentum, enabling us to guarantee seamless service delivery across both organizations. Our strategic objective is to fortify our position as a trusted strategic partner for all our collective real estate development projects."

Robb Heineman, founder and Managing Member principal of 635 Holdings, elucidated his motivation to integrate the resources of 635 with The BR Companies, stating, "The Banos Family has fostered a community of builders in Los Angeles that reflects the vision and values we seek in partners. We look forward to building great things with them and the rest of The BR Companies teams."

With this strategic alliance, The BR Companies and 635 Holdings are poised to make a significant impact on the real estate development landscape in middle America, pledging to deliver projects that not only meet but surpass the expectations of their clients and communities.

About The BR Companies:

Founded in 1985, The BR Companies has been a trailblazer in real estate, construction, healthcare, and integrated project delivery for over three decades. Headquartered in Glendale, CA, the company has garnered a reputation for excellence and innovation on the West Coast and is now extending its expertise to the Midwest.

About 635 Holdings:

635 Holdings ("635") is a Kansas City, Missouri-based private equity investment firm with experiential developments and operations spanning various asset classes and markets across the United States. Founded by Robb Heineman, the principals at 635 have been involved in the approval, sale, and execution of over $2 billion in incentive-centered development projects, including professional sports stadiums, re-imagined youth sport facilities, entertainment, hospitality, and other mixed-use assets.

