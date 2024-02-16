Latam FX Talking: Rethinking The Real
(MENAFN- ING) Main ING Latam FX forecasts
| USD/BRL
| USD/MXN
| USD/CLP
| 1M
| 4.90
| 17.25
| 900.00
| 3M
| 4.85
| 17.00
| 875.00
| 6M
| 4.80
| 16.75
| 850.00
| 12M
| 4.70
| 16.75
| 850.00
USD/BRL: Upgrading the BRL forecast
Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
| USD/BRL 4.9627
| Mildly Bearish
| 4.90
| 4.85
| 4.80
| 4.70
USD/BRL has been trading a very tight range, meaning that both realised and implied volatility has been falling. This is good for investors in the BRL carry trade, where 10% implied yields remain attractive. The BRL has survived the back up in USD rates well. Locally, Finance Minister Haddad is briefing that consensus is too pessimistic on flat QoQ growth in 4Q23 and full year 24 growth of 1.6%. He looks for 2% growth minimum. Brazilian assets markets could get an upgrade should China's Two Sessions meeting in March produce results. Better growth can help the fiscal side too. BACEN still seems comfortable to cut the policy rate (now 11.25%) another 100bp over the next two meetings.
Refinitiv, ING USD/MXN: Peso to hold gains despite start of Banxico easing
Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
| USD/MXN 17.07
| Mildly Bullish
| 17.25
| 17.00
| 16.75
| 16.75
The back-up in US rates has failed to dent the peso's appeal. Nor has Banxico's recent admission that it could start cutting rates at coming meetings. A 25bp rate cut in March now looks likely. However, Banxico has said it will be very cautious in its rate cutting cycle and the starting point for real rates in the 6%+ area suggests the peso does not have to sell off as easing starts. Fourth quarter growth slightly disappointed last year, but consensus 2024 GDP growth is still 2.2% - which should be supported by loose fiscal policy this year. Elections in Mexico are held in June. Factoring US elections is a tough call into the peso, but a variety of positive factors suggests MXN outperforms its forward curve.
Refinitiv, ING USD/CLP: Peso at some worrying levels
Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
| USD/CLP 962.95
| Mildly Bearish
| 900.00
| 875.00
| 850.00
| 850.00
Chile's peso stands out as the worst performer in the Latin space this year. Driving the sell-off has really been the central bank's aggressive easing cycle. In January, the policy rate was slashed again by 100bp (now 7.25%) with one member voting for a 125bp cut. Low inflation has allowed the central bank to solely focus on promoting growth. It seems that real rates coming inside of 5% has been enough to hurt the peso. USD/CLP has traded back up to the 950 level which prompted the central bank to slow easing and stop its FX rebuild last October. Unfortunately, FX intervention to support CLP is a no-go. CLP could be helped by China stimulus or a weaker dollar in 2H24.
