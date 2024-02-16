Energy Realty Chooses Blok For Back-Office Outsourcing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shaun Minnie, Blok CEO

The Energy Realty Team

Award-winning brokerage hands off non-core activities for efficiency.

- Shaun Minnie, CEO, Blok

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blok , a comprehensive back-office real estate platform, announced today that Energy Realty , a leading boutique brokerage in Houston, has chosen the company's solution to streamline its operations and increase efficiency. Under the agreement, Blok will provide Energy Realty with customized real estate services on demand, including marketing, transaction management, licensing, compliance, and financials.

“Sherry's record speaks for itself. She has exceptional skill at looking around corners to see opportunities where others only see challenges,” said Blok CEO Shaun Minnie.“Energy Realty wants to grow and they have the people to do it if the agents hand off their non-core activities. This agreement allows us to support the company, leaving the agents free to focus on what they do best: selling homes and working with their clients.”

Blok is now supporting one of the leading boutique brokerages in Houston with a new way of doing business - setting up the business structure, managing the back office, and assisting the agents with one point of contact for everything. But unlike other outsourcing partnerships, the broker-owner maintains 100% ownership and control of the brokerage and the underlying vendor agreements.

“Blok offered me the opportunity to grow my brokerage under my own rules again following my departure from another brokerage platform,” said Energy Realty founder Sherry Campbell.“Blok's single point of contact significantly simplifies vendor tech for the broker-owner and the agents, which will be very important as we grow our business in Houston.”

Founded in 2004, Energy Realty has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence by providing top-notch training to its team of Realtors. The company consists of 40 agents that speak no less than 10 foreign languages. Campbell, who is fluent in French, is dedicated to cultivating true industry professionals, which has driven her success.

With an international perspective gained from living across the globe, including Africa and Europe, Sherry, an American broker-owner of diverse heritage, brings a unique edge to her business. As part of its ambitious growth plan, Energy Realty aims to expand its agent count to 150 across three to five offices, positioning itself as the leading boutique brokerage in Houston within five years.

Minnie said the timing is ideal for this partnership. The cooperative agreement lawsuits and settlements in motion will impact every agent. Leaders will need to be more efficient and articulate their values better than ever before. This new partnership will show founders and agents that they have a better option as to how they do real estate vs. being stuck in a system with cookie-cutter tools that may not fit them or their business.

About Energy Realty

Energy Realty is a local, privately owned, top-producing boutique brokerage with an international client list. Their sophisticated, high-performance agents are fluent in multiple languages and use their proprietary, local knowledge-based experience and data to achieve real estate success. Over the next five years, Energy is poised to emerge as the leading boutique brokerage in Houston, with plans to expand its agent count to 150 across three to five offices. To learn more about Energy Realty, visit:

About Blok

Blok supports real estate agents, teams, and boutique brokerages by combining the skill of talented people with the latest technology to provide the branding, marketing, back-office service and compliance they require. Our customizable solutions help them stay focused on their customers and grow their business. To learn more about Blok, visit: .

Rick Grant

RGA Public Relations

+1 570-497-1026

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn