M1 Kliniken AG: Private equity interested in beauty segment, EBITDA of over EUR 27 million expected in 2024

M1 Kliniken AG: Private equity interested in beauty segment, EBITDA of over EUR 27 million expected in 2024

Management is open to interested parties

Valuations in the peer group of up to 30 times the annual EBITDA M1 Kliniken AG expects EBITDA of over EUR 27 million in 2024 Berlin, 16 February 2024 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has built up the leading private aesthetic medical service provider in Europe under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. The company currently operates 59 specialist aesthetic centres in ten countries. In the first nine months of 2023, the Beauty segment generated revenue of EUR 53.2 million (+28.5 %) and EBITDA of EUR 16.9 million (+56.6 %). Growth is set to continue in the current year and another strategic milestone will be reached with the market entry in the USA, the world's largest market for aesthetic medicine. The M1 management is clearly focussing on the profitable further development of the group. A shareholder-friendly dividend policy and a possible uplisting to the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange should contribute to this. In terms of shareholder value, however, the company is open to other options. In this context, M1 Kliniken AG announces that it has been informed by a US investment bank about the interest of several private equity companies in the Beauty segment. As the envisaged valuation level is significantly higher than the current market capitalisation of the entire M1 Group, the management is open to this interest. Accordingly, comparable private equity transactions have been realised in recent years at valuations of up to 30 times the annual EBITDA. The analysts' forecasts for the current financial year 2024 of M1 Kliniken AG amount to an EBITDA of EUR 27.1 million, an estimate that is also shared by the M1 Management Board. M1 Kliniken AG points out that the process is at a very early stage and that only publicly available data is currently available to interested parties. M1 Kliniken AG will report if the talks become more concrete.

About M1 Kliniken AG M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical health services in Europe. In the aesthetic and surgical fields, the group offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Currently, under the brand "M1 Med Beauty," beauty medical treatments are offered at 59 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating rooms and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving internationalisation and is currently present in ten countries.

