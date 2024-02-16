Walmart Claims 50,000 Indian Msmes Empowered Through Training

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 16 (KNN) Walmart's supplier development program, Walmart Vriddhi, has successfully empowered more than 50,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the span of five years, as announced by the company on Tuesday.

Launched in December 2019, this program provides complimentary training, mentorship, and digital tools to assist businesses in their growth, scalability, and integration into domestic supply chains within India. Remarkably, this milestone was reached well ahead of schedule.

In collaboration with Walmart's program partner, Swasti, Walmart Vriddhi offers local suppliers invaluable opportunities for training, mentorship, and business guidance, all while leveraging Flipkart's platform expertise.

The digital training provided to MSMEs covers critical aspects of business management, including finance, marketing, workforce management, and environmental sustainability.

This empowerment enables entrepreneurs to establish successful and sustainable business models while contributing to employment opportunities within local communities.

Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of India, highlighted the significance of initiatives like the Walmart Vriddhi program in facilitating the digital transformation and growth of MSMEs.

Rane commended Walmart and Flipkart for providing over 50,000 Vriddhi graduates with opportunities to unlock market opportunities.

Walmart's commitment to supporting India's ambition to develop the country's supply chain and be a leading participant in global markets is further demonstrated by its pledge to source USD 10 billion in goods from India annually by 2027.

(KNN Bureau)