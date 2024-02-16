Rs 25,000 Cr Semiconductor Packaging Plant In Pipeline For Assam

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Feb 16 (KNN)

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced that Assam is poised to get a Rs 25,000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, on Thursday.

During the inauguration of the Digital India Future Skills Summit at Gauhati University, Chandrasekhar highlighted Assam's pivotal role in emerging technological advancements, attributing the development to the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Underlining the significance of preparing the youth for the burgeoning sectors of electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and AI, Chandrasekhar emphasised Prime Minister Modi's leadership in fostering growth opportunities in these domains.

The summit, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), served as a platform for discussions on strategies to nurture future-ready talent not only for India but also for global markets.

Reflecting on India's technological evolution, Chandrasekhar noted the shift from being technology importers to exporters, particularly in the mobile phone and technology sectors. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's ambitious vision to propel India as the world's third-largest economy by the next decade, underscoring the pivotal role of the country's youth in achieving this milestone.

“Youth here in the northeast have immense opportunities in semiconductors, AI, electronics, and cyber security sectors,” the minister said, mentioning plans for collaboration between major corporations and colleges in the region to enhance skill development initiatives.

Furthermore, Chandrasekhar highlighted the participation of leading global technology companies like NBDR, Intel, AMD, HCL, Wipro, and IBM in the summit, signalling ample job prospects for skilled individuals in the evolving technological landscape.

(KNN Bureau)