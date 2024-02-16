China Stock Exchanges Announce Mandatory Sustainability Reporting Requirements For Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Major stock markets in China, such as the Beijing Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, recently announced that they had published

new reporting guidelines

on sustainability for listed companies. With this announcement, the east Asian country joins other major markets that are introducing new sustainability reporting guidelines, including the U.S. Security Exchange Commission's (SEC) climate-disclosure rules and the recently published Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive by the European Union.

The EU's

Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive

will significantly increase the number of companies required to present sustainability disclosures to more than 50,000. The directive also introduces comprehensive reporting requirements on sustainability-related risk, impacts on the environment, social standards and human rights.

Read More >>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews

(“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices.

ESGWireNews

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ESGWireNews is powered by

IBN