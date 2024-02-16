Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Providing Traders With Greater Trading Opportunities, Reduced Cuts From Intermediaries

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, today published a blog article discussing its introduction of trading without all the intermediaries that may eat into investors' returns. Tiled“Trading without all the middlemen on Upstream,” the piece notes that most financial services are controlled by middlemen and central parties that facilitate trading, money transfers or asset purchases for commissions or fees. The article discusses the fallacious narrative surrounding 0% trading fees and the secretive stock lending of shareholders' shares between broker-dealers. On its part, Upstream, a revolutionary exchange and user-friendly trading app giving U.S., Canadian and other global issuers access to a digital-first investor base who can trade company shares from anywhere, is differentiated from traditional apps thanks to its direct access and connection to the market and transparent orderbooks. Upstream removes stockbroker middlemen and market maker“members,” thus allowing traders to trade peer-to-peer.

“This allows users to trade without all of the intermediaries that may eat into investors' returns, leading to greater trading opportunities and reduced cuts from middlemen,” reads the article. A smart-contract-powered market, Upstream has a transparent orderbook that is publicly accessible and cannot be altered. Moreover, the article explains, trades are executed and settled in real time, reducing the risk of market manipulation.“Our transparent order book leverages Ethereum smart contract technology, which allows for the automation of trading and settlement processes based on pre-defined rules and conditions,” the article continues. The blog piece lists Upsteam's other advantages, which include a low one-price trading fee, no short selling or other market manipulation, direct access to the market 20 hours a day, 5 days a week, and one global trading app for investors around the world (non-U.S.).

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

.

