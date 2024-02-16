Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Acquisition Of Sportlocker

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, has acquired S&MI Ltd., or SportLocker. According to the announcement, with the stock-based acquisition complete, SportLocker will be rebranded as Sports and will immediately launch as a premier platform for sports fans worldwide. The company noted that the transition marks“a pivotal leap in Sports's evolution as the next-gen digital sports entertainment space.” The new platform will feature innovative community-driven aspects along with expansive content and technology. The company plans to roll out Sports in the United States and Europe first, along with concentrated efforts in the Middle East. Ultimately, the strategy includes a global expansion targeting high-energy sports such as soccer, motor racing, football, baseball, basketball, MMA, boxing, cricket, golf, field and ice hockey, and tennis. This global direction underscores Sports's commitment to driving growth in higher-value territories and underserved markets. The announcement noted that a core strategy behind the acquisition of SportLocker and subsequent rebranding includes leveraging already-established partnerships with mobile network operators (“MNOs”) to offer localized branded sports content services.

“This acquisition is of great strategic importance to our group, and we are delighted to unveil Sports to the world with a revolutionary vision that will transform how fans engage with sports,” said Lottery chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“By integrating SportLocker's robust MNO partnerships, localized content services and community-focused features with enhanced content and technology, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where fans can not only consume sports but also connect and create in ways never before offered to the mass of sports fans worldwide. We are positioning Sports to offer sports fans an unparalleled year-round experience. The introduction of our media platform is just a glimpse of how we intend to bring fans closer to the sports they love.”

To view the full press release, visit



