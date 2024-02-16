Investornewsbreaks Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Plans To Suspend Financing Activities In The Next Three Months

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, is announcing that its management team has decided not to carry out any financing activities in the next three months. The company has raised some operating funds in previous financing activities that will help Infobird expand its business. The decision follows consultations with previous investors and is intended to better protect the interests of the company's small and medium shareholders, Infobird said in the announcement. Infobird's management team expressed its appreciation for potential investors' continued attention and interest in the company.
About Infobird Co. Ltd.
Infobird, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions. For more information, visit Infobird's website at
