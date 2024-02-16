Investornewsbreaks Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Plans To Suspend Financing Activities In The Next Three Months

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, is announcing that its management team has decided not to carry out any financing activities in the next three months. The company has raised some operating funds in previous financing activities that will help Infobird expand its business. The decision follows consultations with previous investors and is intended to better protect the interests of the company's small and medium shareholders, Infobird said in the announcement. Infobird's management team expressed its appreciation for potential investors' continued attention and interest in the company.

To view the full press release, visit



About Infobird Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions. For more information, visit Infobird's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN