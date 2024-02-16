Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Announces Plans To Release Q4, FY 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations, will be reporting its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, or the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company has scheduled the release of the report for after market close on Feb. 21, 2024. In addition to releasing the report, the company has scheduled a teleconference for that same date to review the report; the call will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Those interested in participating in the call can dial (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407. A replay of the teleconference will be available for seven days following the event; those interested in viewing the replay can dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, using replay access code 3232725.

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. The company invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit .

