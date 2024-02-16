DDO Intelligent Public Chain Is Upgrading Its Digital Ecosystem Based On The Depin Network Protocol

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The core of Web3 is decentralization, with BTC being widely recognized as the most decentralized representative in the blockchain field. However, it's crucial to note that currently, over 50% of Bitcoin's hash power is controlled by three providers: Foundry USA, AntPool, and F2Pool. True decentralization must rely on a genuinely decentralized physical infrastructure network to ensure security and trust.

DePIN (Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks) is a decentralized physical infrastructure network that involves incentivizing users to deploy hardware devices through token rewards to provide real-world services and digital resources. This technology represents the next step in the development of encrypted networks, and DDO Intelligent Public Chain aims to be an early adopter. On the DDO Intelligent Public Chain, the DePIN Network Protocol utilizes blockchain for trustless, permissionless, and programmatic infrastructure deployment, achieving network coverage for millions of community users. Compared to the traditional top-down deployment model of centralized entities, this bottom-up approach is more equitable and efficient.

From a market perspective, the potential market estimate for DePIN technology exceeds $22 trillion, with expectations to reach $35 trillion by 2028. The growth potential is substantial. DDO Intelligent Public Chain aims to build the DEPIN Network Protocol, empowering the sharing economy in terms of cost, efficiency, and decentralization. Traditional IDC data centers involve significant investment in hardware, and major platforms operate in a centralized manner, requiring complex and extensive website construction. The entire process, from consumer orders to deployment, is lengthy and costly.

However, in the technological logic of DDO Intelligent Public Chain, the DEPIN Network Protocol provides distributed computing power, directly sharing global individual and corporate idle computing power, meeting AI training demand.

In this protocol, users providing computing power receive token incentives from DDO Intelligent Public Chain, while demand-side users, such as movie post-production rendering, personal developer training for Agents, and enterprise office RPA, need to pay token costs. Idle and ineffective computing power, as a digital resource, is integrated through DDO Intelligent Public Chain's DEPIN Network Protocol algorithm, providing effective demand services from a societal perspective. This saves costs and reduces energy consumption.







DDO is creating a smart public chain with decentralized big data and AI computing power at its core, offering unique advantages to network creators, builders, and users.

Network Creators: Cost Reduction

DDO Intelligent Public Chain provides a more economically efficient entrepreneurial environment for startups, significantly reducing startup costs and capital expenditures. On the DEPIN protocol, enterprises can achieve the sharing of digital resources, operate more flexibly, and find suitable partners throughout the network. This provides greater opportunities for startups to enter the market more easily, fostering innovation and development.

Network Builders: Direct Ownership and Token Incentives

In the DDO Intelligent Public Chain ecosystem, DEPIN network builders have direct ownership and control. This decentralized control structure ensures that builders can freely unleash their creativity and enjoy token incentives, providing them with more motivation to invest in and maintain the network. Through digital option protocols, DDO Intelligent Public Chain enables DEPIN network protocol builders to share digital achievements within the network, attracting more participants through token incentives.

Network Users: Access to Quality Content

DDO Intelligent Public Chain shares high-quality service content through the DEPIN Network Protocol for network users, visible and accessible to each user on the chain. Through decentralized design, DDO Intelligent Public Chain's DEPIN network can better meet user needs, providing more efficient, transparent, and secure services. By participating in the DEPIN network, users can experience a new type of Web3 service with greater autonomy and transparency.

DDO Intelligent Public Chain is connecting real-world billions of physical infrastructure with Web3 infrastructure to build products, with its ecosystem covering DeFi, NFT, DAO, and DEPIN tracks. In the current AI field, massive model training and inference require substantial computing resources, leading to high costs and limited accessibility. DDO Intelligent Public Chain aims to integrate blockchain technology and distributed GPU hardware resources, creating a highly scalable platform to make AI computing more affordable and widely available.

DDO Intelligent Public Chain is committed to combining blockchain networks, trusted hardware, and edge computing to achieve trustworthy connectivity for everything. Its mission is to build an interconnected world where everyone owns their data, devices, and identity. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, DDO Intelligent Public Chain aims to unleash the potential of smart devices/data and empower the new generation of real-world DApps and digital assets. DDO Intelligent Public Chain aims to build an innovative decentralized AI computing power platform to meet the growing global demand for AI computing power. This means that DDO Intelligent Public Chain is not just a blockchain platform but a platform that supports AI algorithms with computing power.