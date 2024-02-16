Collaborative Value Creation In ESG

(MENAFN- 3BL) Mandi McReynolds looks back on her conversation on the value of collaboration in ESG with Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike, and Brian Matt, head of ESG advisory at the New York Stock Exchange. Listen in as the trio discusses ESG's role as a catalyst for product innovation, and explores the value of collaboration and how we can learn from each other to address the biggest challenges of our time.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .