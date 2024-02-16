Asian Men Snooker Championship In Doha Begins Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 Asian Men Snooker Championship, organized by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF), will begin on Saturday, at the Al Messila Resort until February 23, with the participation of about 50 players, representing 17 countries.

The Qatari national team is represented in the tournament by seven players: Ali Al Obaidly, Khamis Al Obaidly, Muhanna Al Al Obaidly, Ahmed Saif, Bashar Hussein, Muhammad Al Binali and Issa Al Qubaisi.

The organizing committee stated that it had completed all preparations to host the event, and provided all the needs in order to organize the tournament in a distinctive way, pointing out that all committees are cooperating to make the tournament a success and produce it in a distinctive way that is credited to the federation in particular and to Qatari sports in general, whether organizationally or technically.