Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Kuwait

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Abdullah Al Yahya, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest regional and international developments.