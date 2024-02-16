Prime Minister Meets Executive Director Of World Food Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Friday with Executive Director of the World Food Programme HE Cindy McCain, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the World Food Programme and ways to enhance cooperation in the field of humanitarian assistance, particularly in Gaza, Yemen, and Afghanistan, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of providing all forms of support to the World Food Programme, noting its vital humanitarian roles, especially in conflict zones and crises, as well as its efforts to address the global food crisis.