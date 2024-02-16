Indian-Origin Techie Identified As Suspect In Family's Murder-Suicide Case In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California, United States. The family is comprised of four members, who have been identified as namely; Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan police had arrived for a welfare check but after receiving no response, they entered the house and located the bodies of the four deceased.\"San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check. After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children,\" the police statement read police stated that the couple was found inside the bathroom with gunshot wounds, while the cause of death of the two children is being investigated, the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.“At this time, next of kin have been notified and we can now confirm the identities as Anand Henry (father), Alice Benziger (mother), and their minor twin boys. The adults' identities have been confirmed via fingerprints and the boys have been identified via familial visual identification.”“Both Henry and Benziger succumbed to gunshot wounds and based on the shared investigation to date between the San Mateo Police Department, the San Mateo County Crime Lab, and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office, Anand Henry has been identified as the suspect. A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults' bodies were located. Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot. The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma,” the statement further said is no history of violence at the home, and outside of the context of this incident, the San Mateo Police Department has only responded to the home since 2020 on reports of a mountain lion in the yard. After being unable to get a hold of the family over the course of the weekend, our department was contacted. It is estimated this incident occurred sometime Saturday afternoon (2/10/24).Our investigation into the motive for this tragedy continues. While we can't undo this horrific incident, we would like to share with our community both domestic violence and mental health resources, because there is help and/or assistance out there, and something like this does not need to happen again.

