Legendary Chef Imtiaz Qureshi Dies At 93: Tributes Pour In, Chef Ranveer Brar Recalls 'Life-Changing' Moment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Padma Shri recipient Chef Imitiaz Qureshi died at the age of 93 on Friday, February 16. Dubbed a \"culinary genius\", Qureshi was known for reviving the dum pukht tradition of cooking. He is said to be the mastermind behind Bukhara at ITC Hotels and many other iconic places. Some prominent chefs and restaurateurs took to social media to share their condolences and laud the Qureshi's \"culinary legacy and contributions\".Chef Kunal Kapur posted the news of Chef Qureshi's demise and said, \"With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi...\" Kapur said Qureshi's \"culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished\".Meanwhile, restaurateur and founder of Indigo Hospitality P Ltd, Anurag Katriar said the death of the \"legendary Master Chef Imtiaz Qureshi\" is the \"End of an era!\". He tweeted,“Just heard that legendary Master Chef, Imtiaz Qureshi, the man behind Dum Pukht and Bukhara and many other iconic places, is no more. He was undoubtedly the orignal rockstar of the Indian Culinary World!”Another popular Chef Ranveer Brar said the \"folklore of Imtiaz Qureshi is something\" he grew up with. He recalled, \"It was around 1998-1999 when I was working as a trainee chef at the Taj Palace in Delhi. I remember once taking the ₹612/- I had earned to ITC Maurya next door and having only the Galouti Kebab at Dum Pukht.\"\"The fact that I was eating Imtiaz Qureshi's food in an ITC hotel was life-changing for me. Not only had he pulled the dum pukht technique out of Lucknow, he had given it a personality, an unmistakable refinement. RIP chef, your legacy lives on forever...,\" Ranveer Brar said in a post on X.Singer Adnan Sami also expressed grief over the demise of the \"culinary genius\". He said,“Sad to learn that Padma Shri Master Chef Imtiaz Qureshi has passed away. He was a culinary genius and a man full of zeal for life!! He was also the modern-day father of Awadhi Cuisine & his Biryani was legendary amongst everything else he fed the world...My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family...May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat

Firdaus...Ameen.”The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) tweeted one of the quotes of Padma Shri Chef Imtiaz Qureshi: \"I have worked honestly, without greed all my life\". The hotel management college added,“IIHM family joins the entire world in mourning the passing of one of the greatest Culinary legends, the man behind ITC Culinary Masterpieces like Bukhara, and Dum Pukht. May he shine in eternal splendour.”Chef Vikas Seth also tweeted,“It's truly a loss for the culinary world to hear about the passing of the legendary Padma Shree Chef Imtiaz Qureshi. His contributions to the world of food and his impact on the industry will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends, our F&B fraternity🙏🙏”