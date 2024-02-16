Royal Family Update: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Adopt Sussex Title For Their Children, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to use Sussex as the surname of their children, several reports claimed this week. The Times reported on Thursday, \"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rebranded their website to 'unify' their family after their children started using the Sussex title.\"Before King Charles acceded the throne, children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were \"Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor\" and \"Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor\". Technically, the royal family's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor, People reported READ: King Charles tried to 'control' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by slapping financial sanctions: ReportThe children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accorded the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather King Charles became monarch in September 2022, the report added. Using their title 'Sussex' as their children's last names follows the tradition used by members of the royal family Times quoted sources as saying that rather than being known as the Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had been known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex since the coronation talk about Meghan and Prince Harry's royal titles came amid the launch of their new website, Sussex, earlier this week. On Monday, Harry and Meghan released Sussex, a rebranded website that is said to have taken a year to build.

Now, when people visit Archewell, they are redirected to Sussex. It has a big photo of them and says“The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.\"However, the website came under criticism for using the royal coat of arms on the site. Critics said this showed the couple are cashing in on their royal connections.A source told The Times,“The reality behind the new site is very simple - it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time...That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment.”ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get compared with Kardashians; America not much impressed with Royal couple: ReportPrince Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California where he lives with his American wife and their two young children, Prince Harry suggested that King Charles's illness could help reunite the British royal family, and described how he immediately \"jumped on a plane\" to London after his father's cancer diagnosis READ: 'Meghan's influence led Prince Harry to leave his own familyIn an interview with ABC's Good Morning America show on Friday, the prince made his first public comments on the king's health. King Charles' diagnosis came just 17 months into his reign following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022 READ: 'Meghan Markle wants to be the Queen', Royal Author claims she tried to...Harry said he heard the news directly from Charles \"and went to go and see him as soon as I could.\" \"I love my family,\" Harry was quoted by AFP as saying, adding he was \"grateful\" to spend a brief amount of time with his father last week.

