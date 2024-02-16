Karnataka: Husband Commits Suicide Allegedly Over Wife’S Obsession Of Making Instagram Reels

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 33-year-old man from PG Palya village in Hanur taluk, Chamrajnagar district, succumbed to suicide reportedly due to distress caused by his wife's viral reel-making endeavours. The incident sheds light on the darker consequences of social media trends intersecting with personal lives.

The deceased, identified as Kumar, took his own life by hanging, following a dispute with his wife, Roopa, over her participation in the widespread trend of remixing the song 'Karimani Proprietor Ni nalla' from the renowned Kannada movie, Upendra. The song's popularity has surged on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where users have been creating and sharing their versions of the catchy tune.

According to sources close to the couple, Kumar became increasingly angry after witnessing his wife, along with her brother-in-law and sister, creating reels for the song. The situation escalated into a verbal altercation between the spouses, fueled by Kumar's apparent displeasure with Roopa's involvement in the trend. This friction not only strained their relationship but also led to Kumar's tragic decision to end his life.

Friends and family members of Kumar expressed their dismay over Roopa's reel-making activities, further exacerbating the tension within the household. It is believed that the collective disapproval from his social circle weighed heavily on Kumar, ultimately pushing him towards suicide as a drastic recourse. Local authorities have been notified of the incident, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to Kumar's tragic demise.

