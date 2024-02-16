IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Ashwin Joins Kumble In 500 Test Wickets Club; WATCH Historic Moment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a momentous turn of events, Ravichandran Ashwin achieves a monumental feat, securing his 500th Test wicket in the ongoing IND vs ENG, 3rd Test in Rajkot. Witness the historic milestone and celebrate Ashwin's remarkable achievement as he etches his name in cricket history. Watch the unforgettable moment unfold and savor the highlights of this cricket legend's journey to 500 Test wickets.
A monumental moment for Ravichandran Ashwin unfolds! Rajat Patidar secures a straightforward catch as Crawley attempts a sweep on a full-length delivery pitching outside the leg stump. The ball spirals in the air, and Rajat Patidar, positioned at leg slip, tracks it down to make the catch. He joins the elite group as the ninth bowler to reach this landmark, following in the footsteps of Anil Kumble as the second Indian to achieve such a feat. The entire stadium erupts in a warm applause for Ash.
Fewest balls to 500 Test wickets
25528 G McGrath
25714 R Ashwin *
28150 J Anderson
28430 S Broad
28833 C Walsh
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
MENAFN16022024007385015968ID1107862094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.