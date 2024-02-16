STF Thwarts Potential Terror Attack: Four Time Bombs Seized In Muzaffarnagar, Suspect Arrested (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a crucial operation, the Special Task Force (STF) in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, successfully thwarted a major disaster by discovering and diffusing four timer bombs. The apprehension of a suspect, identified as Javed, has shed light on a potentially dangerous plot, as the police intensify their investigation.

The arrest of Javed took place in the Kalapar area of Nagar Kotwali on a Friday morning, following the recovery of the bombs on Thursday evening. The situation prompted the deployment of a bomb disposal squad from Meerut to safely handle the explosives. Currently under interrogation, Javed is expected to provide critical insights into the origin and purpose of the timer bombs.

Sources reveal that these homemade bombs were crafted within Muzaffarnagar itself, raising concerns about local security. During questioning, Javed disclosed that the orders for the timer bombs were issued by a woman who is presently on the run. The police are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend this fugitive woman, suspecting her involvement in a planned conspiracy.

Interestingly, it has come to light that Javed's skills in bomb-making were inherited from his grandfather, who held the same profession. Hailing from Nepal, Javed's maternal roots add a layer of complexity to the investigation. As the police delve deeper into this alarming incident, they remain committed to unraveling the full extent of the plot and ensuring the safety of the community.

